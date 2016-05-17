Townsend 'honoured' to receive England call-up
Newcastle United defender Andros Townsend began the calendar year playing for the Tottenham Under-21 side.
Andros Townsend said he was honoured to receive an England call-up and insists he is desperate to make the plane for the upcoming Euro 2016.
Townsend was named in Roy Hodgson's 26-man provisional squad ahead of Euro 2016 thanks to his form for Newcastle United in the second half of the Premier League season.
The 24-year-old began the calendar year playing for Tottenham's Under-21 side before making the switch to Tyneside at the end of the January transfer window.
While Townsend was left disappointed at Newcastle's season - which saw them relegated to the Championship - the defender said he was excited by the prospect of representing England at the Euros in France.
"I am fresh, I have played 13 games this season," Townsend said. "I am gutted the club season has ended because I am just getting into my stride.
"My confidence is back and I’m showing [what I can do] on the pitch and I am devastated the season is over.
"It's great that the call from England has come."
He added: "I missed out on the last World Cup because of injury.
"Obviously I was down in the dumps because it would have been a dream to go to Brazil. It was an awful feeling to miss out.
"So I am honoured [to get a call-up]. It would make the Euros more special.
"As a player you want to be in the tournaments. I am desperate to do well for my country as well as my club."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.