Transfer Deadline Day: What they said

Premier League leaders Chelsea strengthened their title claims with the signing of Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado from Fiorentina. The £23.3 million acquisition, who has signed a four-and-a-half year deal, was delighted with his move.

"The best part about this dream is that I'm going to be part of such a big club. For me that is a huge motivation to perform well.

"It is really going to be brilliant to work with one of the best coaches anywhere in the world. I’m very proud to be playing for him [Jose Mourinho] and I think he is going to help me grow into a better player."

- It was one in, one out for Chelsea on deadline day, as Andre Schurrle joined Wolfsburg in a big-money move. Wolfsburg sit second in the Bundesliga and beat Bayern Munich 4-1 on Friday, with coach Dieter Hecking hailing the capture of Schurrle as significant.

"I am delighted that we have Andre Schurrle, a current world champion, in our team. Andre will improve the already existing quality in our squad."

- Everton sit 12th in the Premier League table and are in need of a boost. Tottenham winger Aaron Lennon can provide that, according to manager Roberto Martinez, after the winger joined on loan until the end of the campaign.

"At 27, Aaron will be a really important asset to our squad and he will represent a real boost in terms of attacking options from now to the end of the season. His pace and trickery will fit in well at Goodison."

- Robert Huth left Stoke City to join Premier League strugglers Leicester City on loan for the rest of the season, but the defender knows he faces a battle to secure his place in Nigel Pearson's side.

"I'm not expecting to walk in the team, I have to prove my worth. I have watched enough Leicester games to be happy to come here, certainly the 5-3 win against Manchester United. And they beat Stoke at home, which was an upset for Stoke."

- Gabriel Paletta is determined to help make Milan a force once again after leaving Serie A strugglers Parma to move to the San Siro.

"I want to help Milan fight for the positions this club deserves, at the top of the table. Everyone must do their part, and I'm coming to give my contribution."

- Davide Santon also arrived at a Serie A club, joining ex-club Inter on loan from Newcastle United. Santon's partner, Chloe Sanderson, hit out at Newcastle on Twitter and claimed the left-back had been forced out. She later deleted the Tweets and Newcastle strongly rejected her claims.

"Just to put it out there, Davide declined Inter Milan's first offer but was pushed out by Newcastle United to leave.

"They are a business, not a club. And as long as they keep losing players with the passion Davide had, they are killing NUFC [Newcastle United Football Club]."

- Benoit Assou-Ekotto departed Tottenham, cancelling his contract after failing to make an appearance for the club in 18 months. The Cameroonian changed his official Twitter picture with a simple slogan to sum up his feelings.

"FREEDOM"