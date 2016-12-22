Transfer fee could endanger Sule's Bayern move

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has warned that a potential move for Niklas Sule could be scuppered by Hoffenheim's asking price.

Recent reports have suggested that Germany international defender Sule will move to the defending Bundesliga champions at the end of the season in a deal worth €25million.

However, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be interested in the in-demand 21-year-old, which has supposedly prompted Hoffenheim to ask for a larger fee.

And Hoeness admits Bayern and Hoffenheim are still some way off concluding a transfer.

"There are still big problems," Hoeness told Kicker.

"The transfer fee could seriously endanger the deal."

Sule has a contract with Hoffenheim until 2019.

Bayern have also been heavily linked with Hoffenheim midfielder Sebastian Rudy, whose deal with the Sinsheim side expires in June 2017.