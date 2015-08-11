Transfer request is 'not for money' - Pedro

Pedro claimed his transfer request is "not for money", while he criticised Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez for the way he announced the forward's probable departure from Camp Nou.

In the lead-up to Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup, Fernandez revealed Pedro had put in a transfer request - "Pedro has told me he wants to leave" - with the 28-year-old expected to join Manchester United.

But speaking after the match, where Pedro came off the bench in extra time to score the winning goal in Barca's 5-4 triumph over Sevilla, the La Masia graduate stressed that he is not looking forward to leaving the Catalan club.

When asked if he wants to leave Barcelona or not, Pedro said: "The answer is no but it is complicated by many things.

"It's not for money... It's a matter of continuity, of minutes, I am an ambitious player."

Pedro added: "The words of Robert Fernandez are unfair. He has made some very unfortunate statements. Such people should not talk. He has his reasons."

Despite the absence of Neymar, Barcelona coach Luis Enrique chose to keep Pedro on the bench in Tbilisi, with Rafinha starting up front alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

That decision seemed to remind Pedro of why he has asked for the chance to join another club.

"When you know you can play, it is a complicated situation," he said.

"I had a lot of anger at not being able to play this game but as I have always tried to be professional, go out and help. You always want to play in this match... but the coach chose Rafa [Rafinha]."

In 18 career finals with Barca, Pedro has scored eight goals, including Tuesday's winner.

That includes goals in finals of the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Supercopa.