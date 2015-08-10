Transfer window 'unfair' - Martinez

Everton manager Roberto Martinez described the transfer window as "very unfair" as Chelsea's interest in John Stones persists.

Stones, 21, has been heavily linked to the Premier League champions throughout the close-season, but a £30million offer will reportedly be rejected.

Martinez is unhappy that the window is still open when the season has started, with transfers possible for English clubs until September 1.

"The window, when it is open and we have to prepare for official games, is very, very unfair. I don't think it is right," he told Sky Sports.

"I think we should have a period where we assemble our squad, and then once the first league game starts everyone is focused.

"I think we forget that footballers have a human side and it can really affect. Players like Stones and [Ross] Barkley have an incredible future and will attract interest from the outside."

The impressive Barkley scored during Everton's 2-2 draw with Watford on Saturday, and has also been linked with a move away.

Martinez talked up the England international and believes Barkley will become one of the best players in the Premier League.

"Ross is a phenomenal footballer, if you want to analyse him from a physical point of view, he's someone quite unique," the Spaniard said.

"When you bring in the technicality he has, the low balance, the symmetry he has, it's quite impressive.

"He’s taken a real learning curve from the last campaign, he's got a very important role, and he's someone that is a joy to work with.

"That personality and that maturity will make him one of the best players in the league, down to his personality."