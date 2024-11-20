Trent Alexander-Arnold 'obsession' might be over, after being offered record deal: report

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to make a decision on his future, with his Liverpool contract close to entering the final six months.

If the Liverpool full-back still hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal by January, he will be free to negotiate terms with clubs outside of England ahead of a potential free summer move.

That might not come to pass, however, with an update on Alexander-Arnold's future nearing ever closer if reports are to be believed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold offered record deal

Could Trent end up away from Anfield next season? (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Journalist Graeme Bailey reports that Liverpool have offered Alexander-Arnold a deal worth more than £400,000-per-week, which would make him not only the highest-ever paid Liverpool player, but also the best-paid player in the Premier League, too.

Mohamed Salah currently earns £350,000-per-week with the Reds, while Kevin De Bruyne's latest contract sees him pocket £400,000-per-week at Manchester City. Alexander-Arnold is set to earn even more than that, though, with Liverpool confident he will sign a new deal.

Alexander-Arnold is wanted by Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

That will likely see Real Madrid's "obsession" with the right-back come to an end. Nothing has been signed yet, though, meaning Los Blancos still remain committed to bringing the Englishman to the Spanish capital come the end of his contract.

“They are still making the strategy for 2025. It’s going to be an important year for Real Madrid. A new centre-back is expected to join, a new right-back is expected to join,” Fabrizio Romano told his YouTube channel.

“Remember the obsession they have with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Let’s see if they can close the agreement with the player. Liverpool are still there trying to extend his contract.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it still remains unclear where Trent will be playing his football next season. Having grown up in the Liverpool academy and becoming one of their most important players, leaving wouldn't be an option. Real Madrid are arguably the only side capable of pulling off such a deal, however, and have more chance of matching Alexander-Arnold's ambitions of winning the Ballon d'Or at some point during his career.