Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has dropped his biggest hint that he'll be leaving - and everyone's missed it

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has dropped a huge clue over his future.

The England international is out of contract at Anfield this summer, along with fellow stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Talks are said to be continuing over the future of all three, with Arne Slot tasked with persuading the trio to remain and buy into his new project.

Trent's case is arguably the most intriguing of all. At 26, he has already won almost everything at club level and has made it abundantly clear he wants to be remembered at elite level by the end of his career. Does the full-back seemingly have his eyes fixed elsewhere?

Does Trent Alexander-Arnold have to leave Liverpool in order to fulfil his wishes?

Liverpool will be expecting to keep hold of Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I believe I can [win the Ballon d’Or],” Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports recently. “I want to be the first full-back to ever do it. It’s only the morning after you retire that you’re able to look in the mirror and say: ‘I gave it everything I got’.

“It doesn’t matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you’ve got. It matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trent's future has been widely debated. Real Madrid have reportedly begun talks with him as a potential replacement for the ageing Dani Carvajal, who recently sustained a serious knee injury that could signal the end of his career at the Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold - who would be able to agree a move elsewhere for free in January - has kept relatively quiet on the matter, but did say in his chat with Sky Sports that being able to say he gave the sport everything he had remains a key priority.

“A legend of football, someone who changed the game," responded the England star when asked how he wanted to be remembered.

“That is the main thing that I have – ‘don’t play the game; change the game’. I want that legacy of being the greatest right-back to have played football. I have got to reach for the stars and that’s where I believe my ceiling can go.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it would appear Trent is hinting that a move to Real Madrid would appeal to him, much like fellow former top-level stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have done in yesteryear.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they take on high-flyers Brighton at Anfield this weekend, bidding to extend their impressive start to the season.