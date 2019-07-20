Aston Villa spending spree set to continue as deal is struck for Egypt winger

The 24-year-old racked up nine goals and nine assists in the Turkish Super Lig last season before starting every game of his country’s disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign this summer.

Hosts Egypt suffered a shock defeat to South Africa in the last 16 after Trezeguet notched a goal and an assist during the group stage.

Villa have agreed a fee with Kasimpasa for the winger’s arrival, according to the Mail Online.

Sampdoria were also interested in the player but he is set to become the latest new arrival at Dean Smith’s newly-promoted side.

This summer Villa have already splashed out on the signings of Tyrone Mings, Wesley Moraes, Matt Targett, Ezri Konsa, Jota, Anwar El Ghazi and Kortney Hause.

