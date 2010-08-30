Trezeguet heads to Hercules

The 32-year-old striker was released from his contract with Juventus on Saturday after 10 years in Turin and moves to his wife's hometown of Alicante.

He will train with the team on Tuesday morning before taking a medical and will have an official presentation in the evening.

"I wanted to play in Spain, I consider it an important step in my career," Trezeguet told reporters earlier in the day.

"My principle objective is to play, to prove my abilities here, and to bring my experience to a team that wants to grow."

Trezeguet won the World Cup with France in 1998 and famously scored the golden goal winner for his country in the final at Euro 2000.

