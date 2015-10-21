Trippier ready to take his chance at Tottenham

Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier is happy to bide his time as he searches for his first Premier League appearance with the London club.

Trippier, 25, made the move from Burnley in the off-season but he is yet to play any minutes in the league.

The right-back has played just three games so far this season - two in the Europa League and once in the Carling Cup.

Kyle Walker is Trippier's competition at right-back, with the two friends having played together when England made the final of the European U19 championships in 2009.

Trippier defended his decision to move to Tottenham, claiming he could have easily gone somewhere where he was guaranteed a starting spot.

"I'm looking forward to playing in the Premier League and making sure that when I get my chance, I take it," Trippier said.

"As soon as Tottenham came in for me, I wanted to sign. Maybe I could have gone somewhere else with less competition but me and Kyle are good mates, and we are both trying our best to get that position.

"We played for the England Under-19s at the Euros in Ukraine in 2009, so there is no bitterness between us. When he plays, I am in the dressing-room encouraging him and wishing him well.

"We have a laugh together in training. There is no animosity or jealousy between us. We are both mates."

Trippier is in line to make another start in the Europa League on Thursday when Tottenham travel to Anderlecht.