Trossard ends Brighton's wait for home win

Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game as Brighton & Hove Albion beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 for their first home win of the Premier League season.

The Seagulls started the game off on the front foot and produced the first chance of the game as Pascal Gross's third-minute shot clipped the left post.

Brighton eventually went ahead in the 17th minutes when a cutback by Gross found Trossard, who beat Hugh Lloris with a composed finish.

It took a fine save by Hugo Lloris to keep out Ben White's goal bound effort in the 56thminute before Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was called into action to produce a superb save to deny substitute Carlos Vinicius.

Aaron Connolly should have put the game to bed in the 84th minute, but Toby Alderweireld produced an incredible sliding challenge to keep out his close-range shot.

A second win in three matches puts Brighton 17th on 21 points, seven clear of 18th-placed Fulham, while Spurs remain sixth with 33 points.