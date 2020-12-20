TS Galaxy part ways with Malesela

Premier Soccer League (PSL) newcomers TS Galaxy have officially parted ways with head coach Dan Malesela.

This comes after a poor run of results with their latest defeat coming against Cape Town City when they suffered a 3-2 defeat at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat saw the Rockets extend their winless run in the DStv Premiership and their third straight defeat.

TS Galaxy have since released the following statement on Sunday evening:

‘TS Galaxy FC has parted ways with coach, Dan Malesela following a string of poor results which saw the club failing to win a match in the last six Dstv Premiership matches,’ a club said in a statement.

‘Malesela re-joined the Rockets at the start of the season having left the club 13th in the GladAfrica Championship log last season.

‘TS Galaxy FC are currently languishing 12th in the Dstv Premiership with seven points after eight games.

‘The club has endured turbulent times under the tutelage of Malesela in the current season having registered one victory, three stalemates and three defeats.’