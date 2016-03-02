Tuchel relishing Bayern showdown after cutting gap to five points

Thomas Tuchel claims his Borussia Dortmund side have the chance to swing the balance of the Bundesliga title race after beating Darmstadt on the same night that Bayern Munich suffered a rare defeat.

Goals from Adrian Ramos and Erik Durm ensured there were no shocks at Stadion am Bollenfalltor, where Tuchel rested first-choice players like Marco Reus and Shinji Kagawa ahead of Saturday's home clash with Bayern.

While Dortmund won, the league leaders slipped to a 2-1 home loss against Mainz, meaning the gap between the top two in the Bundesliga was narrowed to five points, just three days ahead of their meeting.

Tuchel said: "The victory gives us an enormous boost. That's why I'm happy about our performance.

"The advantage has melted - the situation has changed. Of course we are trying to shorten [Bayern's] lead.

"Five points is a big lead, but the ball is with us!"

The win completed a sequence of four consecutive Bundesliga victories for Dortmund, and Tuchel was delighted by the performance of his changed side, which included 17-year-old winger Felix Passlack.

"There is nothing more to be gotten out of this line-up," said Tuchel. "I say that with absolute appreciation for my team.

"If you come to Darmstadt as Dortmund, then the best that you can deliver is a very serious performance. Unspectacular, but effective. That is what we have done."