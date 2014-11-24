UEFA Champions League: Atletico v Olympiacos

Diego Simeone's side top Group A with two matches remaining and know a victory at Vicente Calderon would ensure they qualify for the knockout stages.

Olympiacos sit in second place and could advance if they beat the Spanish champions and third-placed Juventus draw with Malmo.

Greek champions Olympiacos have a terrible record in Spain, though, having lost 11 and drawn two of their matches on Spanish soil.

Atleti can also boast a formidable home record in European competition, winning 19 of their last 21 games at Vicente Calderon as they have established themselves a real force on the continent.

Three consecutive Champions League victories without conceding a goal have lifted last season's beaten finalists to the summit of the group - and they will fancy their chances of getting the job done this week and avoiding any tension in their final game in Turin.

Simeone's side responded to their 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad before the international break by beating Malaga 3-1 in La Liga on Saturday courtesy of goals from Tiago, Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godin.

Olympiacos were not in action at the weekend due after all professional games in Greece being suspended indefinitely by the Hellenic Football Federation following a violent attack on Christoforos Zografos, the assistant director of the Central Refereeing Committee, outside his home.

Madrid-born Olympiacos coach Míchel has already masterminded a 3-2 victory over Atleti in September and defender Godin expects the Athens club to pose a stern test.

He said at a press conference on Monday: "Now we play a crucial match, a final to qualifying for the next stage in the Champions League in our stadium.

"So it is an important week in which we must continue to assert that strength we have at home as a team with our fans.

"We must stay focused and have the intensity and fair play, because you will not win just because of playing at home. We have to win playing as is being done at home every time we play.

"We know what is at stake and the team we face. Since we lost the first game in Greece and do not underestimate anyone. We play the same way against all teams. We will try to give our best as we did on Saturday against Malaga to get the three points."

Atletico are set to be without defender Miranda (hamstring), but hope striker Mario Mandzukic recovers from a back problem sustained against Malaga.

Olympiacos have a doubt over midfielder Jimmy Durmaz (thigh), while goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez is set to line up against the club where he started his career.