UEFA changes Manchester United v Liverpool kick-off time

The second leg of the Europa League last-16 tie between Manchester United and Liverpool has been pushed back by two hours following a request from Trafford Council.

UEFA originally scheduled the game at Old Trafford on March 17 to kick off at 6pm, but the local authority asked the governing body to reconsider due to concerns regarding fans being able to get to the stadium on time due to rush-hour traffic on St Patrick's Day.

United were also thought to be in favour of the start time being changed, and both clubs confirmed on Thursday that UEFA has granted this request.

The match will now kick off at 8.05pm, with the first leg taking place at Anfield exactly a week earlier.