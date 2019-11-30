"It's been an honour" - Unai Emery sends message to Arsenal fans following sacking

Unai Emery has sent a message of thanks to Arsenal fans following his sacking on Friday.

A run of seven games without a win proved fatal for the Spaniard, who leaves the Gunners eight points adrift of the top four in the Premier League.

Freddie Ljungberg has been handed the reins on a caretake basis while Arsenal search for a permanent successor to Emery.

And the former Sevilla and PSG boss says he wishes he could have done a better job in north London.

"It has been an honour to be the Arsenal head coach,” Emery wrote in a letter published on the club’s official website.

“To all the fans, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for helping me to understand and feel the greatness of Arsenal. To all of you who have supported us from every corner of the globe, all of you who have come to the Emirates, all of you who have waited in the rain and cold just to greet me after a game.

“I want to tell all of you that I have worked with passion, with commitment and with effort. I would have liked nothing more than to have achieved better results for you.

“I also want to send a message of gratitude to all Arsenal employees for the way they have treated me. The greatness of Arsenal is in every director, executive, employee, assistant and volunteer.

“In particular, I want to highlight Ivan Gazidis, who welcomed me to the club, and Raul Sanllehi, Edu and Vinai Venkatesham for their respect, companionship and help. Until the very last minute I have been treated with honour and honesty. And of course, I send my sincere gratitude to the Kroenke family, for their trust.

“It has been a year and a half full of emotions, of great moments and some other more bitter ones, but not a single day has gone by without me stopping to think about how lucky I have been to work for this club with these players and their professional and personal qualities. They have always honoured the shirt they wear. They deserve your support.

“I had already experienced a lot in football, but I have enjoyed and learned a lot in England, in the Premier League, about respect for professionals and about the purity of football.”

Ljungberg will take charge of his first Arsenal match against Norwich on Sunday.

