Arsenal appoint David Beckham ally, following shock exit behind the scenes

Arsenal have announced a major change behind the scenes, as they appoint a season ticket holder to the board.

The Gunners have enjoyed a strong start to the season, having won four out of five games in all competitions and conceded once, thanks in part to an unprecedented transfer window in which Arsenal welcomed eight new arrivals.

In the background, however, David Ornstein of The Athletic broke the story that director Tim Lewis has departed, as the club shake up the board room once more.

Arsenal have announced new CEO

Richard Garlick steps into the CEO role at the Emirates Stadium (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have formally announced that managing director Richard Garlick is stepping into the role as CEO, as part of what is described as an “evolution to our Board of Directors”, led by ownership group, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE).

KSE's Kelly Blaha and Otto Maly are announced as joining the board alongside long-time KSE advisor, Dave Steiner, with the club claiming the trio will “bring the KSE family closer together and offer a wide range of expertise to strengthen Arsenal.”

Josh Kroenke (right) could be taking more of a hands-on role (Image credit: Getty)

In a particularly intriguing move, however, film producer and director, Ben Winston, has been announced as a non-executive director, too.

As the co-founder of the Fulwell 73 production company – where presenter James Corden is also a partner – Winston is described by Arsenal as having been a season ticket holder for over 30 years, and has been photographed with the likes of Mikel Arteta in the past.

But the lifelong fan of the club also has a connection to Inter Miami owner and Premier League legend, David Beckham.

Taking to his Instagram page in May, Winston sent a heartfelt 50th birthday message to Becks, paying tribute to the pair's two decades of friendship and signing off, “so much love for this man”.

Diehard Gooner Ben Winston has joined Arsenal (Image credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that KSE have always valued the importance of having those with a close connection to Arsenal at the club, which makes the appointment of Winston an important one in this latest reshuffle.

Arsenal remain the only one of KSE's sports teams to not have won a trophy in the last five years, and will hope that this latest change will improve the structure of the club going forward.