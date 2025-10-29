'The Boy's A Bit Special' Leeds United youngster Harry Gray fulfilling academy expectations and familial prophecy

Harry Gray features in the latest edition of 'The Boy's A Bit Special'

At least one member of the Gray family has played for, or managed Leeds United during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

Seventeen-year-old Harry is the latest in a long line of Gray men to pull on the white shirt of the Elland Road club.

The teenage striker made his senior debut at the end of Leeds' Championship-winning 2024/25 season but those around the club were talking about the great-nephew of club icon Eddie Gray much earlier than that.

Harry Gray is the youngest member of his family to play for Leeds United

Harry's elder brother Archie, now of Tottenham Hotspur, burst onto the scene at Leeds as a fresh-faced, versatile midfielder, playing over 50 times in his one and only season as a first-team player.

And whenever people spoke of Archie's development and the Gray family lineage, there was mention of younger sibling Harry, too, because of his scoring exploits.

Tall, confident and wiry, Harry is much like his brother, already an accomplished footballer, even if senior opportunities in the Premier League will be harder to come by than Archie found in the division below.

The Leeds youngster is a striker's striker, often found working hard out of possession and clinical in front of goal. His style is typical of the No.9s that grandfather Frank Gray, winner of the European Cup with Nottingham Forest, made a living playing against back in the 70s and 80s.

Harry is yet to make his Premier League debut, but that's coming. Already this season, he's scored a hat-trick against senior opposition and made light work of PL2 defences.

DID YOU KNOW: Brother Archie (2023), father Andy (1995), grandfather Frank (1972) and great uncle Eddie (1966) all made their professional debuts at Leeds. Harry (2025) became the fifth and youngest member of the family to do so.