'The Boy's A Bit Special' Leeds United youngster Harry Gray fulfilling academy expectations and familial prophecy
Leeds United teenager Harry Gray is the latest youngster to be selected in FourFourTwo's 'The Boy's A Bit Special' feature
At least one member of the Gray family has played for, or managed Leeds United during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.
Seventeen-year-old Harry is the latest in a long line of Gray men to pull on the white shirt of the Elland Road club.
The teenage striker made his senior debut at the end of Leeds' Championship-winning 2024/25 season but those around the club were talking about the great-nephew of club icon Eddie Gray much earlier than that.
Harry Gray is the youngest member of his family to play for Leeds United
Harry's elder brother Archie, now of Tottenham Hotspur, burst onto the scene at Leeds as a fresh-faced, versatile midfielder, playing over 50 times in his one and only season as a first-team player.
And whenever people spoke of Archie's development and the Gray family lineage, there was mention of younger sibling Harry, too, because of his scoring exploits.
FourFourTwo's long-running 'The Boy's A Bit Special' feature has been going since the magazine's first issue, highlighting the best young players in the United Kingdom and abroad.
As of September 2025, we've given it a revamp. Our youth football expert Joe Donnohue will be profiling four teenagers each month, explaining why they're, well, a bit special.
Tall, confident and wiry, Harry is much like his brother, already an accomplished footballer, even if senior opportunities in the Premier League will be harder to come by than Archie found in the division below.
The Leeds youngster is a striker's striker, often found working hard out of possession and clinical in front of goal. His style is typical of the No.9s that grandfather Frank Gray, winner of the European Cup with Nottingham Forest, made a living playing against back in the 70s and 80s.
Harry is yet to make his Premier League debut, but that's coming. Already this season, he's scored a hat-trick against senior opposition and made light work of PL2 defences.
Harry Gray has his moment in front of the Kop. #lufc pic.twitter.com/4DwY60JijhApril 21, 2025
DID YOU KNOW: Brother Archie (2023), father Andy (1995), grandfather Frank (1972) and great uncle Eddie (1966) all made their professional debuts at Leeds. Harry (2025) became the fifth and youngest member of the family to do so.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
