The Lionesses' road to the 2027 Women’s World Cup explained

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 will take place in Brazil

It feels like only yesterday we were all singing Heather Small’s Proud outside Buckingham Palace, celebrating yet another European Championship triumph for the Lionesses.

But after reaching the World Cup final in Sydney in 2023 and falling just short, Sarina Wiegman’s side have already turned their focus to the next challenge - qualification for the 2027 tournament in Brazil.

England, along with the rest of Europe, will discover their road to South America on Tuesday November 4, when the draw for Women’s World Cup qualifiers for UEFA teams is made. Eleven European nations (plus one who enters the inter-continental play-offs) can ultimately book their place at the 32-team finals in two years’ time.

How will the Women's World Cup draw work?

Spain are the current holders of the Women's World Cup after winning the competition in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Women’s Nations League has dictated the European qualifiers, dividing 52 teams into three leagues. There will be 16 teams (four groups of 4) in League A, 16 (four groups of 4) in League B and 21 (seven groups of 3) in League C. Each country will play one home match and one away match against the other countries in their group.

England are in League A, Scotland and Wales will be in League B, while Northern Ireland’s Nations League play-off outcome will determine their league. They will be in League A if they can overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Iceland in the return leg on Wednesday 29 October, after the match was postponed from Tuesday due to snow.

Who is in what group?

England enter League A as runners-up from their Nations League spot, where they came second to Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

League A

Austria

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Republic of Ireland

Serbia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Ukraine

Iceland / Northern Ireland

League B

Iceland / Northern Ireland

Albania

Belgium

Czech Republic

Finland

Israel

Latvia

Luxembourg

Malta

Montenegro

Portugal

Scotland

Slovakia

Switzerland

Turkey

Wales

League C

Andorra

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Georgia

Gibraltar

Greece

Hungary

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Moldova

North Macedonia

Romania

Cyprus

Kosovo

What happens next?

The four winners of League A groups will qualify automatically for the 2027 World Cup.

The remaining seven European places will be decided through two rounds of play-offs in October and November 2026.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All League A teams are guaranteed at least a place in the play-offs. In the first round:

The second and third-placed teams from League A groups face the six winners and two best runners-up from League C

The fourth-placed League A teams and the four League B group winners play the second and third-placed sides from League B.

League A teams and League B group winners are seeded and play the second leg at home.

The eight winners from these ties move into the second round of play-offs. In the second round, there will be eight fixtures:

The seven best-ranked winners (based on qualification rankings) qualify directly for the World Cup, making up the 11 teams.

The lowest-ranked winner advances to the intercontinental play-offs in February 2027

A post shared by FIFA Women's World Cup (@fifawomensworldcup) A photo posted by on