Arsenal player only learnt of his summer exit after viral Fabrizio Romano tweet

An Arsenal loanee has admitted he only learnt of his summer exit after seeing a tweet posted by Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta sanctioned a whole host of late departures to make for extra wiggle room in his squad, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie the final addition for the Gunners across a busy window.

But after gearing up for club training just hours before, the player in question has now revealed how he came to learn of his farewell via social media and namely through the Italian journalist.

Arsenal player learnt of his exit from the club via tweet from Fabrizio Romano

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revolutionised the way football transfers work (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coined and often ridiculed for his popular 'Here We Go' catchphrase, it is safe to say the world of football transfers has been revolutionised by Romano over the last five or so years.

Agents, players and even the 32-year-old himself are privy to some very exclusive information, but one Arsenal man may have wished to learn of his exit, firstly, in a more private and professional manner

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has rejigged his squad across a busy summer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to comments relayed by O Jogo in Portugal, Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior only learned of his loan switch to FC Porto after his friends and family sent him Romano's tweet posted on X.

The defender is said to have been gearing up, as usual, for a Gunners training session before quickly being whisked away to Porto to complete his temporary switch.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It was difficult to say goodbye to Arsenal because I didn’t know when it would actually happen,” he began. “If I had known the exact day in advance, I would have had time to prepare. In the last three days there, I didn’t know which would truly be my last.

“Fabrizio Romano announced ‘here we go’, and I started receiving dozens of messages and calls congratulating me. I was starting training… The players saw it on their phones and asked me why I had put on my kit if it was already closed.

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior completed a deadline day loan move to FC Porto (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I refused to say goodbye there because I still didn’t have information about what might or might not happen. The next day I returned, already knowing I could say goodbye.

“I went to the pitch to say goodbye to my teammates and the coach. They set up a farewell tunnel, and it was tough… I didn’t have everyone I wanted to say goodbye to, and I still had to make some phone calls.”