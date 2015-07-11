United and Bayern announce Schweinsteiger deal

Bastian Schweinsteiger is set to join Manchester United after the Premier League club and Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed a deal has been agreed for the midfielder.

Rummenigge revealed the news at a media conference on Saturday to end an intense 24 hours of speculation, with United releasing a statement shortly after that read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Bayern Munich to sign midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, subject to a medical and personal terms.



"A further announcement will be made when the process is complete."

Schweinsteiger, who had one year left on his contract with the Bundesliga champions, is now poised to leave the club he has been with his entire senior career, linking up with former Bayern coach Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.

Having earlier in the week spoken of how Schweinsteiger was flattered about being linked with United, Rummenigge said on Saturday: "My colleagues at Manchester United have been in touch. We've reached an agreement over a transfer.

"We tried to convince him to stay at Bayern but Bastian is a very sensible person and we have to accept this decision.

"This is the club that he wants. He clearly told me he wants a new challenge in Manchester. We respect his decision.

"I regret that, of course, because Bastian was a very important player for us. He has won everything you can win at club level.

"The door will always be open for Bastian to return at the end of his career.

"Despite Bastian's exit, [Bayern coach] Pep [Guardiola] and I are satisfied with the midfield options we have."

The 111-time international, who will join Memphis Depay in arriving at Old Trafford ahead of the new season, has won eight Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League, while he was also a 2014 World Cup winner.

United finished fourth last season, but the additions of Schweinsteiger and Depay - as well as the likely signing of Italy international Matteo Darmian - could help propel them to an even better 2015-16 campaign.