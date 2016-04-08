United can beat anyone - Fellaini

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini says his team fears no one ahead of a must-win clash against second-placed Tottenham.

The Belgium international said the match at White Hart Lane on Sunday was one of the biggest of United's stop-start season, although not for the reasons he would have liked.

United are one point off the top four but are a whole 16 points off Premier League leaders Leicester City, and nine off second-placed Tottenham.

Louis van Gaal's men crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage this season and Fellaini said anything less than qualifying for the top continental competition once again would be a failure for the club.

"It's a big, big game," he told the Manchester Evening News.

"Tottenham are near the top of the table. But it’s a huge game for us as well.

"We want to be in that top four. A club like Man United has to play Champions League so we will go there and do our best to try and win the game."

While the occasion is a big one, Fellaini said his team-mates are confident they can get the job done and pip either Manchester City or Arsenal to one of the last two top-four positions.

"The quality we have we can beat anyone, and I think we’ve shown that," he said.

"But we have to be there in the right moment. We will do our best on Sunday and hopefully we can get there."