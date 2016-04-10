United can still attract big players without Champions League - Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is confident the club can attract big names in the off-season even if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

United are fifth in the Premier League standings with seven games left in their season and have the chance to close the gap to fourth-placed Manchester City to one point when they face Tottenham on Sunday.

However, even if they fail to finish in the top four, Van Gaal hinted that United are willing to spend big for next season.

"Playing in the Champions League is very important for players," the Dutchman said.

"But I also think that Manchester United are big enough to attract top players.

"Qualifying for the Champions League would help me when I am speaking to players in the summer. It always helps.

"But I want to stress that Manchester United are such a big club, and our salaries are so good here, that a of players will come here even if we don't qualify for the Champions League."

But Van Gaal insists United have not given up on chasing City and third-placed Arsenal.

"If Manchester City win all their games then we cannot close the gap - and the same is true with Arsenal," the 64-year-old added.

"Those teams have to lose before we can catch them, but it is definitely possible. But first we have to beat Tottenham and that is difficult.

"But can we beat them? Yes, we are able to do that because we have beaten the other top team in this league."