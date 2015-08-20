United can win Premier League with Depay - Robben

Memphis Depay not only has the ability to become one of the world's best players but can also inspire Manchester United to Premier League glory, according to Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben.

Depay stole the show at Old Trafford on Tuesday, steering United to a 3-1 UEFA Champions League play-off first leg win courtesy of a first-half brace.

The 21-year-old's two goals were his first in competitive action since arriving from Eredivisie champions PSV in a deal worth around £25million.

Robben knows Depay well, having played alongside the highly-rated youngster at the 2014 World Cup, and the Bayern winger believes his Netherlands team-mate can help United claim their first Premier League title for three years.

"He can become one of the top players in the world at Manchester United," Robben was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"He is already at such a high level, but playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world he will get even better. Manchester United will want to get back to winning trophies, and he will be a big part of that.

"I know that there was ­Liverpool and Manchester United ­interested in him, but it was an easy decision for him. There would have been no reason for him to join a club not playing in the Champions League, and Louis van Gaal is one of the best coaches in the world."

Robben, 31, added: "Memphis can become the complete player under his ­[Van Gaal's] guidance. It will not be easy, it never is when there are so many new players to settle him, but I think Louis could win the league with Manchester United this year.

"It's his team now, his players, and if the new signings settle quickly, I think it’s possible."