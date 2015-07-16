United cannot afford another slow start - Giggs

Ryan Giggs has demanded that Manchester United start the new season better than 2014-15 as they look to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

Despite spending a huge amount ahead of last term, United accumulated just 13 points from their first ten matches before recovering and finishing fourth.

Louis van Gaal has again splashed the cash in the current transfer window, with the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin arriving at Old Trafford.

And assistant manager Giggs has demanded an improvement right from the start of the season.

He told the Manchester Evening News: "You saw Chelsea get out of the blocks quickly a few years ago and we had to change our thinking and had to make sure after that we didn't have a slow start.

"All the challengers and rivals will be sharp and ready to go.

"The manager has said it that 13 points from the first 30 [points last season] wasn't good enough. It is hard when you start like that. You need a better start.

"It's not just these days; Sir Alex Ferguson has said it in the past.

"You cannot just hope to get going later on you have to be up and ready from day one of the season. That is what we have to do."