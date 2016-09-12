United, Chelsea failed Falcao - Vasilyev

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev criticised Manchester United and Chelsea over their lack of patience and care with Radamel Falcao.

Falcao, 30, endured two miserable seasons in the Premier League, first with United and then with Chelsea as he netted just five goals in all competitions.

The Colombia striker returned to Monaco for this season and has already struck twice in three games.

Vasilyev was unimpressed by how United and Chelsea treated Falcao, who he believes will return to his best.

"Both clubs in England failed to relaunch him," he told the Daily Mail.

"I don't know whether Manchester United and Chelsea did not have the patience or the desire to do that but I am quite sure this year we will see Falcao at his previous best.

"He is the same Falcao as ever. We've seen that in pre-season. He scores goals, he's there and he is motivated, we are motivated and I think this will be his year."

Falcao scored an incredible 70 goals in two seasons for Atletico Madrid to earn his move to Monaco in 2013.

Injuries have hindered his stay in Ligue 1, but Vasilyev said his club had the patience needed with the 62-time Colombia international.

"You have to be patient but the big clubs have other topics on their agenda," he said.

"If you sign a player of this magnitude after a big injury it takes time and games to get him back into shape.

"This is what we will do and what Manchester United and Chelsea didn't do, failed to do or didn't want to do.

"We all see the qualities are there and it is a matter of time. Monaco will make every effort and you will see a very different Falcao this season to the one you saw in England."