United have the team spirit to recover, insists Young

Ashley Young insists the Manchester United squad are fully committed to turning around their dismal recent form.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to Norwich City extended United's winless run to six games in all competitions and piled further pressure on Louis van Gaal.

The manager walked out of a press conference on Wednesday after accusing the media of attempting to undermine his position, following reports of a potential move to replace him with Jose Mourinho and claims that the United dressing room has reached breaking point.

Young, however, is adamant the spirit within the squad remains strong and says every player is determined to arrest their run of poor results.

"Not winning the last six games for a club like us is disappointing," he told MUTV. "We're not used to not winning games, everyone in the dressing room is a winner and we want to get back to winning ways. That's what we're trying to do.

"Obviously everyone is disappointed with the last few games but I've always said the team spirit we have is fantastic.

"There are always smiles on faces and all of us want to put things right and that's the way it has to be. There is no player who doesn't want to go out there and win.

"Everyone has that winning mentality and wants to turn things around, and that's what everyone will be looking to do in the next game."

United face Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday and Young says United are fully focused on collecting three points from a difficult game.

"We're the players who are out there on the pitch and we haven't been performing as well as we have done in the past," he added.

"It's not going to be an easy game at Stoke at this time of year but it's never easy to go there and get three points. We'll be looking to do that and bounce back. We've got that team spirit to show the strength that we can turn things around."