United States 6 St Vincent and the Grenadines 1: Klinsmann's men cruise

The United States thrashed the St Vincent and the Grenadines 6-1 in World Cup qualifying after being given an early scare on Friday.

The minnows took a shock fifth-minute lead through Oalex Anderson, but that was as good as it got for the visitors at the Busch Stadium.

Bobby Wood, Fabian Johnson and Jozy Altidore had Jurgen Klinsmann's men ahead before half-time in St Louis.

Geoff Cameron and Gyasi Zardes got on the scoresheet before the hour-mark and Altidore completed his brace as a dominant USA made the ideal start in Group C.

The class difference was on show after the early scare, but USA still scored three of their six goals from set-pieces.

Darlington Nagbe came on for his international debut in the second half for USA, who ended a three-game losing run.

The visitors took a surprise early lead as Anderson took a loose ball before running at the defence, skipping inside and finding the bottom corner from just inside the area.

But USA needed just six minutes to level and in some style as Michael Bradley played in DeAndre Yedlin, whose cross was smartly headed in by Wood.

Klinsmann's men had their chances through Wood and Bradley before needing some luck to go ahead just before the half-hour mark.

Johnson's 25-yard free-kick was on target, but it took a huge deflection to wrong foot goalkeeper Winslow McDowall and find the back of the net.

It was 3-1 in the 31st minute as Altidore headed in the easiest of goals at the back post for USA to take complete control.

Another corner, and another header, led to Cameron's 51st-minute goal, with the hosts creating multiple chances.

USA controlled possession and barely allowed their opponents a chance before scoring from open play in the 58th minute.

Altidore's well-weighted pass put Zardes through and the LA Galaxy forward finished well to make it 5-1.

Toronto forward Altidore completed his brace and added USA's sixth in the 74th minute, taking a Jermaine Jones pass before twisting, turning and finishing – via another deflection.

But it was job done for Klinsmann and his side, who are sure to face a tougher test against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.