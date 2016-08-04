United target Pogba worth £100m, says Neville

Former Manchester United utility Phil Neville believes Paul Pogba is worth breaking the transfer record for as he nears a £100million return to Old Trafford.

France international and Juventus midfielder Pogba has been at the centre of the biggest transfer saga of the off-season, though it is reportedly set for a conclusion with United closing in on the powerful 23-year-old.

Pogba departed Manchester for Italian champions Juventus on a free transfer in 2012.

Neville, though, insists Pogba is just the player that manager Jose Mourinho needs to bolster United's midfield and Premier League title aspirations.

"I think you are getting one of the best midfield players in the world," Neville told Sky Sports.

"I think you are getting someone who is not going to dominate a game on the ball like a Xabi Alonso or a Paul Scholes but is going to go from box to box.

"His physicality is always something that has stood out. Even when he was younger at the academy at Man United, he was always bigger than everybody else, he was always quicker than everybody else, he was always more powerful.

"He will give the Man United midfield that power and that stature that I think they have missed for the last two or three seasons."