USA to host Brazil

Brazil will face United States in an international friendly in Foxborough, Massachusetts in September.

Fresh from their CONCACAF Gold Cup exit, USA on Thursday announced the friendly, to be played at Gillette Stadium on September 8.

Jurgen Klinsmann's men have a good record against top-10 teams this year, having already beaten Netherlands and Germany.

Dunga's Brazil, who are ranked sixth in the world, were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Copa America in June.

The record between the nations is one-sided, with Brazil having won 16 of the 17 encounters.

USA and Brazil last met in 2012, when the five-time world champions claimed a 4-1 win after Neymar opened the scoring.