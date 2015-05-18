Valdes happy to finally make United debut

Manchester United goalkeeper Victor Valdes was happy to make his first appearance for the club at the weekend, but the Spaniard was unable to clear up the future of team-mate and compatriot David de Gea.

The World Cup winner arrived at Old Trafford in January following a trophy-laden spell at Barcelona, but only made his debut in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal following an injury to De Gea.

There has been much speculation that De Gea - arguably United's star performer in 2014-15 - is set for a move to Real Madrid, with Louis van Gaal seemingly confirming their interest in signing him at the weekend, and Valdes is in prime position to claim the number one jersey should his colleague depart.

"Madrid, Barcelona, Man United are three of the biggest clubs in the world," he said.

"Everyone in the world wants to play for these clubs. It's a question you would have to put to David. I cannot answer for him.

"I am very happy to be here. I have one more year on my contract here. Let's see what happens.

"My team-mates have treated me well here. The coach has treated me well, as well. The truth is that it has all been good. And the fans, they are an incredible group of fans.

"To come on and be welcomed like that is incredible for a footballer. It felt very good. It all went very quickly. David asked to come off and the next thing I knew I was on the pitch.

"I didn't know what was happening, but then someone said: 'Victor, get in there.'

"It was a great feeling to be on the pitch at Old Trafford, the fans welcomed me very well and, for that reason, I am happy.

"I wasn't happy with the result. It was a lucky goal for them. But I'm happy I made my debut."