Valdes wants United stay, says agent

Victor Valdes wants to remain at Manchester United as his agent dismissed suggestions the goalkeeper was interested in a move to Turkey.

Antalyaspor president Gultekin Gencer had claimed 33-year-old Valdes was close to a switch to the Turkish Super Lig club.

But Valdes' agent Gines Carvajal rubbished the link and said he had never spoken to Gencer.

"I’ve been contacted by a series of individuals from Turkey to negotiate a move for Victor," Carvajal told AS.

"But I haven't spoken with the president of the Turkish club in question. I don’t know him. I have no plans to talk with them again as my player has no interest in a move to Antalyaspor."

Valdes has another year left on his contract at United, and could get a chance to push for a starting spot with David de Gea expected to leave for Real Madrid.

Carvajal said Valdes wanted to remain at Old Trafford, with Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris among those linked to Louis van Gaal's men.

"His only wishes are to remain at Manchester United and he has another year left on his contract," Carvajal said.

"We don’t see any reason for him to leave the club. United are amongst the top two or three best teams in the world.

"Victor is keen to fight for a place next season and wants to help the club as much as he can."