Valencia loan youngster Fede to Cordoba

Fede made the step-up from Valencia's B team last season and made 40 appearances in all competitions under Miroslav Djukic and Juan Antonio Pizzi.

However, he has seemingly not done enough to convince Valencia's third coach of the past 12 months, Nuno Espirito Santo, of his abilities and he has been allowed to join Cordoba.

The Andalusian side, who also have an option to purchase Fede, were promoted from the Segunda Division play-offs last season, ousting Las Palams on away goals in their two-legged clash.

Coach Albert Ferrer has also brought midfielder Aritz Lopez Garai to the Nuevo Arcangel as he prepares the club for life in the top flight.

Garai, 33, made 20 appearances for Sporting Gijon in the Segunda Division last term and joins Cordoba on a free transfer.