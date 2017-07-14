Valencia send Bakkali on loan to Deportivo

Valencia have sent winger Zakaria Bakkali to Deportivo La Coruna on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old winger had been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool before signing a five-year deal to move to Valencia from PSV in July 2015.

Bakkali made 18 league appearances for Valencia last season but he started just one game in LaLiga as the club finished 12th in the table, four places above Deportivo.

Belgium international Bakkali has won two full international caps and was part of an unsuccessful qualifying campaign for the European Under-21 Championship in Poland.