Van Der Wiel out of Dutch World Cup squad

Despite starting his country's most recent international match, a friendly against France on March 5, Van Der Wiel has been left out by coach Louis van Gaal.

The 26-year-old has been troubled by a knee complaint in recent weeks, a potential factor in Van Gaal's decision, and Daryl Janmaat and Paul Verhaegh - of Feyenoord and Augsburg respectively - have been preferred.

There is also no room for Fulham defender John Heitinga or Manchester United full-back Alexander Buttner in a 30-man party that will be shorn of seven players prior to the tournament.

Uncapped Feyenoord youngster Terence Kongolo has been handed a chance to impress, while the squad is captained by Robin van Persie.

"It is now up to the preliminary roster to convince me that they belong to the last 23," said Van Gaal, who has been hotly tipped to link up with Van Persie at Manchester United when he steps down as national coach after the World Cup.

The Netherlands were already resigned to being without Kevin Strootman after the Roma midfielder tore a cruciate ligament in his left knee in March.

Van Gaal's men open their World Cup campaign on June 13 against Spain, their conquerors in the 2010 final.

Australia and Chile represent the other opposition for the Dutch in Group B, while hosts Brazil are a potential last 16 opponent.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Michel Vorm (Swansea City), Jeroen Zoet (PSV)

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Vitesse), Daley Blind (Ajax), Daryl Janmaat (Feyenoord), Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord), Bruno Martins Indi (Feyenoord), Karim Rekik (PSV), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Paul Verhaegh (Augsburg), Ron Vlaar (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Feyenoord)

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Leroy Fer (Norwich City), Jonathan de Guzman (Swansea City), Nigel de Jong (Milan), Quincy Promes (Twente), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Tonny Trindade de Vilhena (Feyenoord), Rafael van der Vaart (Hamburg), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV)

Forwards: Jean-Paul Boetius (Feyenoord), Memphis Depay (PSV), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Jeremain Lens (Dynamo Kiev), Robin van Persie (Manchester United), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)