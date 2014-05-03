Van Dijk: I deserve Dutch World Cup chance

Van Dijk – who moved from Groningen to Celtic in June last year – has starred for the Scottish Premiership outfit this season.

With 44 appearances in all competitions, he has been a near ever-present, and the 22-year-old, who has also chipped in with four goals, has an eye on a World Cup berth.

Speculation has surrounded van Dijk's involvement after his impressive season and although he remains uncapped, the player is still hopeful of sneaking into Louis van Gaal's squad for Brazil.

"Every player who has a slight chance can dream of it and I still dream of it," Van Dijk told Celtic's official website.

"I have never been called up but you never know.

"I am ready for it, definitely. I feel I deserve a chance but it's up to the coach and if I don't get a chance then I'm not good enough so I need to keep improving."