Van Gaal arrives at United training ground amid Mourinho talk

Louis van Gaal has arrived at Manchester United's training ground amid growing speculation that he will be replaced as manager by Jose Mourinho.

The 64-year-old drove to the AON Training Complex shortly before 0900GMT, two days on from winning the FA Cup - the first trophy of his time at Old Trafford.

The build-up to Saturday's final was overshadowed by reports that United had reached an agreement to appoint Mourinho and would make the announcement immediately after the match.

No such statement was given following United's 2-1 defeat of Crystal Palace after extra-time, and the former Netherlands boss admitted that he still hoped to see out the final season of his three-year contract.

However, Van Gaal was heard telling a journalist "it's over" as he left the team hotel on Sunday, though it was later claimed that he was simply referring to United's season.

United have long been reported to be considering appointing Mourinho due to inconsistent results and uninspiring performances under Van Gaal, and a failure to qualify for the Champions League saw speculation intensify.

Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea in December and has been out of work ever since, despite persistent speculation linking him with United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 53-year-old was in London on Saturday to watch former world heavyweight champion David Haye's win over Arnold Gjergjaj at the O2 Arena.