Van Gaal confident of keeping De Gea

Louis van Gaal remains confident David de Gea will still be at Manchester United next season despite reports linking the goalkeeper with a move to Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has been widely tipped to be Iker Casillas' long-term successor at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite having a contract at United until 2016.

Reports have suggested the Spanish giants will look to make a move for the 22-year-old during the close season, but United boss Van Gaal expects De Gea to still be his number one come August.

"You will have to wait and see how these talks develop," said the Dutchman. "We have to wait and see if De Gea is leaving.

"I believe that David De Gea will stay at Manchester United."

If De Gea was to leave Old Trafford, they have Victor Valdes waiting in the wings and Van Gaal would have no problem putting the former Barcelona stopper in if required.

He added: "Is he good enough to be Manchester United goalkeeper? Of course. Otherwise he wouldn't be here."