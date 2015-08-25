Van Gaal demands improvement

Louis van Gaal admits Manchester United's attacking play must improve if they are to build on their unbeaten start to the season.

United, held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United last time out, face Club Brugge in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, having won 3-1 in the first meeting at Old Trafford.

And Van Gaal, who revealed that any further action in the transfer market will depend on United's progression to the group stages, conceded that his side must sharpen up their act in front of goal if they are to progress on all fronts this term.

"At this point, we are at our best when our opponents have the ball and we proved that last year too," said the Dutchman.

"Now, we are continuing with a lot of clean sheets, which is very important. But we have to improve when we have the ball, or we shall not compete.

"I don't think my players will take it easy [against Brugge], they won't start differently from last week.

"It is our aim to participate in the Champions League but we are not there yet."

Van Gaal was also keen to praise Marouane Fellaini for his impact in the first leg, with the Belgian having come off the bench to net what could turn out to be a crucial third goal for United.

"Fellaini’s goal was very important because now we can start this game with a lot more confidence," he added. .

"This year he will play more as a number 10 or even a striker than a midfielder, he is capable of playing anywhere, but he can help us further forward."