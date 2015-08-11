Van Gaal 'doesn't trust' United target Cillessen - Schmeichel

Manchester United goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel has called on the club to end their reported chase of Ajax keeper Jasper Cillessen.

Speculation continues to mount that current number one David de Gea will move to Real Madrid, after Louis van Gaal left the Spaniard out of the squad for Saturday's Premier League opener against Tottenham.

Should De Gea depart, Cillessen is reported to be Van Gaal's top choice to replace him.

However, Schmeichel does not believe Van Gaal fully trusts his compatriot after replacing him with Tim Krul for Netherlands' penalty-shootout win against Costa Rica in the World Cup quarter-finals last year.

"Cillessen is a good goalkeeper, but [Van Gaal] took him off for the penalty shootout at the World Cup and that shows some kind of no trust," he told talkSPORT.

"I think he doesn't trust him 100 per cent and I wouldn't like a goalkeeper like that at Manchester United.

"If De Gea goes I would love [Tottenham keeper Hugo] Lloris to come to Manchester United. He has exactly the style of play and he is proven in the Premier League."

Schmeichel also expressed his disappointment that the saga over De Gea's potential move to Real has been allowed to go on into the new campaign.

"If the player is not happy; his agent, himself and the club that want him should have sorted this a long time ago," he said.

"It's sad that it's dragged into the season.

"I'd really like De Gea to stay. Two years running he's been player of the year. You don't let players like that go but if he wants to go, let him go and let Manchester United move on."