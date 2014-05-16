Van Gaal focused despite Man United links

The former Ajax, Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is reportedly on the verge of agreeing a deal to manage the Premier League club following David Moyes' departure in April.

Van Gaal will leave his current post after the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the 62-year-old explained he is happy with how preparations for the competition are going.

Despite plenty of British media interest around the country's training camp due to the United links and speculation Van Gaal has already targeted players to bring to United, he is only focused on his current role.

"I have invested a lot of time in (the Netherlands squad), so you can imagine how very important (the World Cup) is for me and the players," he said.

"I've been in football for 40 years. In three months I'm 63. So I can manage the situation.

"You keep focused because of the training sessions, because of the team meetings and the tactical meetings.

"And because of the passion of the players that play at the world championships. It is always the case that we want to be focused on the competition."