Van Gaal has received assurances over future but could resign

Beleaguered Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says he has received assurances over his future but indicated he could resign.

Van Gaal saw his side slip to a fourth consecutive defeat on Boxing Day as goals from Bojan Krkic and Marko Arnautovic helped Stoke City to a 2-0 win at the Britannia Stadium.

The result makes it seven games without a win for United and increases the pressure on Van Gaal, who stormed out of his pre-match media conference earlier this week as speculation regarding his future grew.

But speaking to the media following Saturday's loss at Stoke, Van Gaal said: "I feel the support of everybody in the club."

Asked if executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward should come out and say Van Gaal is safe, the Dutchman replied: "No. People are saying that to me [within the club].

"I am not so interested in public announcements.

"I am the one who wants to speak first with the board of Manchester United, or with the staff, or with the players, not with you."

"The club doesn't have to fire or sack me, sometimes I do it by myself."