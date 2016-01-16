Van Gaal: United won't wait as long as Liverpool for next title

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal cannot envisage his club having to wait the 26 years Liverpool have had to endure for their next Premier League title.

United is in the midst of a relative title drought having not won the league since Alex Ferguson's last season in 2013, following a trophy-laden 27 years.

Under Ferguson, United won 13 of 23 Premier League titles on offer.

Since his retirement, United have never looked like winning another one, as David Moyes lead the club to a seventh-place finish, while Van Gaal guided the team back into the top-four last season, with the Manchester outfit currently sitting in sixth.

But as United prepare for Sunday's trip to Anfield, Van Gaal said the club would not have to wait as long as bitter rivals Liverpool for silverware, with the latter without a league trophy since 1989-90.

"I cannot imagine that shall happen," said Van Gaal.

"We are in transition but we have the infrastructure and are going the right way."

The two rivals face-off on Merseyside, with Van Gaal having won all three of his previous competitive fixtures against Liverpool as United look to get their top-four charge back on track after a torrid December.

United did not win a game last month, after losing four matches and drawing twice.

"You could still say we have underperformed because Manchester United has to be in the first three in the Premier League," Van Gaal added.

"The same thing counts for Liverpool."