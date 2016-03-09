Van Gaal wants to enter record books with fifth-straight Liverpool win

Louis van Gaal is eager to enter the Manchester United record books by guiding the club to a fifth-straight win over Liverpool when the arch-rivals lock horns in the Europa League on Thursday.

Van Gaal has a perfect record of four victories from four games against Liverpool since he took over at Old Trafford in 2014.

Another win at Anfield this week would represent the first time United have defeated Liverpool five times in a row, and the Dutchman told his pre-match news conference: "It's curious we have beaten Liverpool so many times under me, but it's good for me as the appreciation is higher from the fans when I beat teams like Liverpool.

"I hope we shall beat them for the fifth time and the sixth time but more for the fans than myself.

"If we win for a fifth time then I am also in the books with a positive record."

Van Gaal went on to underline the importance of the tie, as United get set to meet Liverpool in European competition for the first time.

"You have to win - there is no difference with it being a cup competition. United against Liverpool is always a big game. It's historical and even bigger now because both teams are fighting for a Champions League place," he added.

"When you play in the Europa League, you are more likely to play clubs from other countries. But now we play against the same teams we normally play in the Premier League. It shows the Premier League is strong.

"I noticed that you have a negative view of the Europa League in England, but against teams like Midtjylland there were how many fans? 58,000.

"The fans of Manchester United are appreciating it. How many fans do you think we'll have against Liverpool, I think maybe 75,000. I think also Liverpool is sold out, so that's what I have to say, it's very important for both teams and the fans are liking to see the duel between us."