Van Marwijk: I'm not thinking about my job

A 5-0 DFB-Pokal drubbing against Bayern Munich on Wednesday has left Van Marwijk again facing close scrutiny after weeks of uncertainty at the beleaguered Bundesliga club.

Defeat signified a seventh straight defeat in competitive games and a fourth successive blank in front of goal.

That slump has seen Hamburg sink into the relegation zone and next up is a crucial Bundesliga clash with rock-bottom Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday, a fixture that the Dutchman has identified as the biggest game of Hamburg's season.

When quizzed on his future in the aftermath of the Bayern setback, Van Marwijk told ARD: "I don't know.

"I'm not thinking about my job or my career.

"I'm trying my best to prepare my team for the most important game of the year."