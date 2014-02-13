Van Marwijk: I'm not thinking about my job
Hamburg coach Bert van Marwijk is focussed only on the basement battle with Eintracht Braunschweig and not on speculation over his future.
A 5-0 DFB-Pokal drubbing against Bayern Munich on Wednesday has left Van Marwijk again facing close scrutiny after weeks of uncertainty at the beleaguered Bundesliga club.
Defeat signified a seventh straight defeat in competitive games and a fourth successive blank in front of goal.
That slump has seen Hamburg sink into the relegation zone and next up is a crucial Bundesliga clash with rock-bottom Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday, a fixture that the Dutchman has identified as the biggest game of Hamburg's season.
When quizzed on his future in the aftermath of the Bayern setback, Van Marwijk told ARD: "I don't know.
"I'm not thinking about my job or my career.
"I'm trying my best to prepare my team for the most important game of the year."
