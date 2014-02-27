Vanden Borre makes return to Belgium squad

The Anderlecht defender last represented his country in November 2011, but his club performances have caught the attention of national coach Marc Wilmots.

It could prove a timely return for Vanden Borre, with the FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil looming in just over three months.

Belgium are many people's dark horses to go far in the tournament, with Wilmots' men drawn in Group H alongside Algeria, Russia and South Korea.

The game with Ivory Coast is the first of four pre-World Cup friendlies for Belgium, with matches against Luxembourg, Sweden and Tunisia also lined up before their opening group fixture against Algeria on June 17.

Belgium's squad boasts some of Europe's finest talent, with the likes of Vincent Kompany, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku all included.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Hoffenheim), Thibaut Courtois (Atletico Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Atletico Madrid), Laurent Ciman (Standard Liege), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Nicolas Lombaerts (Zenit), Sebastien Pocognoli (Hannover), Daniel Van Buyten (Bayern Munich), Anthony Vanden Borre (Anderlecht), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Nacer Chadli (Tottenham), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Radja Nainggolan (Roma), Timmy Simons (Brugge), Axel Witsel (Zenit)

Forwards: Christian Benteke (Aston Villa), Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburg), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Romelu Lukaku (Everton), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Kevin Mirallas (Everton)