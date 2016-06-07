Vardy won't start at Euros, claims Wenger

Arsene Wenger is reportedly coveting Jamie Vardy, but does not believe the Leicester City striker will start for England at Euro 2016.

Arsenal are said to have activated Vardy's supposed £20million release clause in a bid to lure him away from Premier League champions Leicester.

Vardy netted 24 times as the Foxes stormed to the most unlikely of title triumphs, and his meteoric rise from playing non-league football four years ago was capped with a place in Roy Hodgson's squad for the European Championship in France.

But Wenger does not believe the 29-year-old will be in the starting XI under Hodgson, citing Vardy's eight England caps as a stumbling block.

"I don't think that Vardy will be a starter," the Frenchman told beIN Sports. "He has earned his place in the squad.

"I don't say this because he does not have the quality, but because he doesn't have enough experience at that level to say the whole tournament will depend on Vardy. Will he be there? Certainly.

"Football progresses always. The offence creates a new problem, the defence responds. What has happened in the last 10 years is that the strikers have become quicker and quicker.

"What's happened? The defence have responded by creating quicker and quicker defenders."