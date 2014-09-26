Venezuela Wrap: La Guaira put pressure on leaders

One day after Tachira's 1-0 Apertura loss at Deportivo Anzoategui, La Guaira toppled Aragua 2-1.

That result moved them level on points with the table-toppers - both sides have accumulated 16 in seven matches.

In the sole league game on Thursday, La Guaira extended their winning record to four matches with their home win.

It did not come easy, though, as Arquimedes Figuera's 49th-minute opener was cancelled out by a Mauricio Parra penalty.

But although they left it late, Armando Carrillo was on hand to net the winner with seven minutes to play and keep up La Guaira's impressive start.

Tachira remain top - but only by goal difference - after Rolando Escobar's late strike settled Wednesday's match in Anzoategui.

Also on Wednesday, Atletico Venezuela came from three goals down to win a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Trujillanos.

Two first-half James Cabezas strikes were sandwiched by a Sergio Alvarez effort for the hosts.

But Daniel Mustafa pulled a goal back for Atletico in the 43rd minute and Anthony Uribe also scored before half-time.

Guillermo Octavio set up a thrilling conclusion with a 48th-minute effort but no more goals were forthcoming in Valera.

The ninth-placed Deportivo Lara also scored three goals - but won, as they registered their first success of the season.

Armando Maita, Jhon Chancellor and Marlon Fernandez scored in the first 30 minutes in Lara's 3-1 home triumph over Mineros de Guayana.

Elsewhere, the third-placed Tucanes beat struggling Zulia 2-0 and Carabobo and Portuguesa played out a goalless draw.

And Estudiantes de Merida and Metropolitanos drew 2-2.

Caracas' match against Zamora was postponed due to the former's involvement in the Copa Sudamericana, while Deportivo Petare's clash against Llaneros de Guanare was also pushed back.