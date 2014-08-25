Venezuela Wrap: Tachira denied by Portuguesa

Daniel Farias' men were kept to a 1-1 stalemate at home to Portuguesa, the two sides remaining unbeaten through three matchdays.

Jose Tancredi put the Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo hosts ahead in the 35th minute, only for Raigel Marquez's effort 10 minutes after the interval levelling things up.

Days out from their league fixture, Farias was critical of Venezuela national coach Noel Sanvicente for forcing the release of some of his squad.

The national team are not in action again until September 5, when they take on South Korea.

Tachira top the table on seven points, ahead of Estudiantes de Merida on goal difference.

Estudiantes won away at Deportivo La Guaira 2-1, courtesy of two Jesus Gonzalez penalties.

Portuguesa are one of three teams level on five points, joining Mineros de Guayana and Tucanes.

Mineros earned a point away at Aragua after a 2-2 draw, with both sides finishing with 10 men.

Aragua led in the seventh minute, only for Mineros to hit back with goals to Luis Vallenilla and Luis Guerra handing them a lead early in the second half.

The hosts also had Orlando Peraza sent off late in the first stanza, but a Jarlin Quintero penalty saw them earn a point before Mineros' Julio Machado was dismissed late on.

Tucanes celebrated their first win of the season, a 1-0 triumph over Atletico Venezuela courtesy of Sergio Golindano's goal inside the final 20 minutes.

Deportivo Anzoategui were 1-0 winners at home to Deportivo Petare, Edwin Aguilar's 65th-minute goal the difference.

Llaneros de Guanare earned their first points of the phase, as they downed point-less Zulia 1-0 away from home.

Carabobo sit in sixth after a 1-0 road win at Deportivo Lara.