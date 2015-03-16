Venues selected for 2016 Olympic football

Host city Rio de Janeiro contributes two grounds in the shape of the Maracana and the Olympic Stadium, while Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Manaus, Salvador and Sao Paulo will also welcome matches.

All grounds except the Olympic Stadium hosted matches at the 2014 World Cup, with organisers hoping to recreate the atmosphere of that tournament.

"The Olympic football tournaments will be a fantastic opportunity to revive the great atmosphere seen during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, not only in Rio de Janeiro but also in the other five cities," said Marco Polo Del Nero, chairman of the organising committee for the Olympic football tournaments.

"They did an excellent job in 2014, and now they can use the World Cup stadiums and infrastructure already in place to unite the country for a major event once more.

"I am confident that the participating teams will have an unforgettable Olympic experience."

Mexico won gold in the men's tournament at London 2012, while the United States won the women's final.